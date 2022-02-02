Middle Tennessee expecting still more severe weather this week

(Mike Osborne) — Mid-state residents were urged Wednesday to keep an eye on the weather over the next 48 hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Flood Watch for the entire WMOT listening area.

Middle Tennessee could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Thursday evening. Flooding is possible along area streams and rivers.

Freezing rain and snow are possible Thursday night and into Friday morning. Most of the region will likely see just a thin coat of ice. However, the Northwest corner of the mid-state could get up to a quarter inch of freezing rain.