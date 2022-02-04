© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

University of Tennessee at Knoxville reinstates professor acquitted of ties to China

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 4, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST
1603416_utk_logo.jpg
utk.edu
/

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has reinstated a professor who was acquitted of federal charges that had accused him of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving NASA research grants.

A lawyer for nanotechnology expert Anming Hu told the Knoxville News Sentinel that his client returned to UT this week with tenure. Phil Lomonaco says Hu also received $300,000 worth of funding to restart his research program and has been provided similar lab space.

Hu was arrested in February 2020, charged with wire fraud and making false statements.

When the case went to trial, the jury deadlocked but the judge later acquitted Hu.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne