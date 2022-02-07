© 2022 WMOT
Complaint: Tennessee teacher proselytized, made antisemitic comments

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 7, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a Tennessee middle-schooler says a class on the Bible as literature included Christian proselytizing and comments offensive to Jews and other non-Christians.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Juniper Russo posted to Facebook that the teacher wrote an English translation of the Hebrew name for God on the whiteboard and told students, “If you want to know how to torture a Jew, make them say this out loud.”

It was the last straw for Russo, who withdrew her eighth-grader from the class.

Russo says the teacher also taught the Bible's creation story as factual, among other things.

Hamilton County Schools has issued a statement saying they are investigating the complaint.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
