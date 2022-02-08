© 2022 WMOT
News

Governor OKs Nashville House split as GOP hopefuls line up

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 8, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has approved a proposal to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats, as Republicans line up to try to flip a Democratic seat.

Democrats have warned the map will unfairly affect Black voters.

The Republican governor on Sunday also signed off on legislation redrawing election boundaries for the state’s Senate and House seats.

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper of Nashville has announced he won't seek reelection due to the new map.

President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate, Morgan Ortagus, and Kurt Winstead entered the race Monday, joining Republicans Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee. Others are mulling a bid.

Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation consists of seven Republicans and two Democrats centered on Nashville and Memphis.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
