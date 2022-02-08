© 2022 WMOT
News

Mid-state lawmaker wants Confederate General's bust removed from Capitol Rotunda transferred to Maury County

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published February 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST
160525_nathan_bedford_forrest.jpg

(Mike Osborne) — The bust of a Confederate General and early Klu Klux Klan leader removed from the Tennessee Capitol Rotunda is back in the news.

The controversial bust of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed from the capitol this past summer.

Gov. Bill Lee wanted the bust to be displayed in the State Museum. But now, a Tullahoma lawmaker has offered up legislation that would see the bust moved instead to the headquarters of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Maury County.

Tullahoma Republican Janice Bowling filed the measure.

The remains of General Forrest and his wife were also moved to Maury County last year after a monument honoring the general was removed from a Memphis park.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
