Vehicle charging company to build facility in Lebanon

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published February 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have announced that an Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon.

The announcement also comes after Ford Motor Co. unveiled plans last September to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis.

Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation say they will spend $5.6 billion to build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
