© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Body of La Vergne man missing on Arizona hiking trip found dead

WMOT
Published February 9, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST
220209 az univ telescope.jpg
Univ. of Arizona
/
A La Vergne man was reportedly attempting to hike to the University of Arizona's Mt. Graham Observatory, seen in this U of A photo, when he went missing.

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man reported missing on a hiking trip in Arizona to check out a large binocular telescope has been found dead.

Graham County Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that the body of 50-year-old Pierre Romelus of La Vergne was located last week in the Grant Creek area near the Mount Graham International Observatory.

Sheriff’s officials say they received a call on Feb. 1 from Romelus’ wife that she had not heard from her husband for more than a day. She told authorities that he was in southern Arizona and planned to hike up Mount Graham to see the large telescope.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of Romelus' death.

News