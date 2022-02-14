A violent weekend in Murfreesboro with 8 shot and 2 dead in 2 separate incidents

(Mike Osborne) — It was an unusually violent weekend in Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Police Department says an apparent domestic dispute led to a shooting Sunday that left one man dead, and a mother and son wounded. The woman was reportedly trying to retrieve belongings from the home of a former boyfriend when a fight began and shots were fired.

On Saturday, a mass shooting took place outside a Hookah Bar in Murfreesboro. One man was killed and four others were injured during a confrontation in the bar’s parking lot.

The Gun Violence Archive says Saturday’s incident is the second mass shooting so far this year in Tennessee. A mass shooting is defined as four or more people wounded or dead.