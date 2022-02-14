© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee parents, teachers push back against McMinn County 'Maus' book ban

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST
220128 Maus book cover.jpg
Pantheon Books
/

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — Parents, teachers and students packed a crowded meeting of the McMinn County School Board to talk about “Maus," a Pulitzer-Prize winning graphic novel the board banned from its curriculum last month.

The board held firm, offering a previous explanation that its members found the book inappropriate because of swear words and an image of a nude cartoon mouse.

The board's original decision has sparked international attention, renewing concerns about book bans and the growing threat of antisemitism.

Sales of the book have soared, and those speaking out include Jewish parents who say they never thought they'd need to talk about their cultural heritage at a school board meeting.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne