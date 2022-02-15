Nashville health officials report continued improvement in the city's COVID-19 metrics

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville’s COVID-19 numbers have continued to improve in recent weeks.

The number of active infections peaked back in early January at just under 23,000 cases. In the month since, active cases have dropped 65 percent. Some 78 hundred residents were virus positive as of Monday.

Hospitalizations countywide are also down sharply. Nashvillians in hospital for COVID-19 related complications peaked in late January at just over 500 cases. By Monday, that number had dropped to some 330 patients.

Infection rates in Metro Schools also continue to decline. Two weeks ago, MNPS recorded more than 580 virus positive students over seven days. This past week that number was some 200 infections lower.