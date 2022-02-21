State lawmakers to consider bills further relaxing gun restrictions

(Mike Osborne) — Gun laws continue to pre-occupy the GOP dominated state legislature.

Five-gun related bills will be considered Tuesday alone in the Tennessee House.

One measure would expand Tennessee’s liberal open carry regulations from handguns to include all firearms.

Another would lower the age of availability of open carry and concealed handgun permits from 21 years of age to 18 years and older.

A third measure would see state tax dollars used to provide $30 voucher for anyone wishing to take a gun safety course.

A fourth bill would make the state’s current eight-year enhanced gun carry permit a lifetime license.

The fifth and final proposal would allow police officers to carry a firearm anywhere, anytime, even when off duty.