Tennessee GOP set to push race-based education restrictions to the university level

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Assembly’s Republican leadership will this week extend their efforts to restrict the way racial issues can be taught to the state’s universities and colleges.

A bill sponsored by House Speaker Cameron Sexton is up for debate Wednesday. That measure would prevent students and university job applicants from being required to, as the bill reads, “endorse a specific ideological viewpoint.”

A second proposal by Chattanooga GOP Rep. Robin Smith gets its first committee hearing Tuesday. That measure would allow university students or employees to opt out of any race-based training or classroom discussion.