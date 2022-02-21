© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee GOP set to push race-based education restrictions to the university level

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published February 21, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST
House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and Rep. Robin Smith (R-Hixon)

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Assembly’s Republican leadership will this week extend their efforts to restrict the way racial issues can be taught to the state’s universities and colleges.

A bill sponsored by House Speaker Cameron Sexton is up for debate Wednesday. That measure would prevent students and university job applicants from being required to, as the bill reads, “endorse a specific ideological viewpoint.”

A second proposal by Chattanooga GOP Rep. Robin Smith gets its first committee hearing Tuesday. That measure would allow university students or employees to opt out of any race-based training or classroom discussion.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
