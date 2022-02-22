Gov: Kentucky’s death toll from December tornadoes increased by two

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from devastating tornadoes in December has risen.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced the deaths of a woman and her infant.

Beshear said during a news briefing that the 33-year-old Mayfield woman had been in the hospital for a significant period and died of her injuries. Her unborn child was delivered and died after six days in December.

Mayfield is the county seat of Graves County, where about two dozen people died in the storms, including several at a collapsed candle factory. B

eshear says the state’s revised death toll from the storms is now 80.

The storms killed more than 90 people in five states.