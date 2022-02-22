Nashville Chamber warns Metro area faces serious workforce shortage, skills mismatch

(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville Chamber of Commerce has predicted trouble ahead for the mid-state’s workforce.

The Chamber’s annual Vital Signs report notes that the region finally returned to pre-pandemic employment levels in 2021. In spite of that, finding enough qualified workers remains a serious problem for Middle Tennessee companies.

In the report, the Chamber warns that the region has too many workers qualified only for low wage jobs in retail and service. Vital Signs 2021 notes those are the kinds of jobs most likely to be automated in the near future.

The report goes on to say there are too few Middle Tennessee workers qualified for top paying jobs in IT, healthcare and business.

The Chamber believes the region will need to import those workers from other regions.