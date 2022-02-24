Democratic lawsuit challenging GOP redistricting plan for Tennessee filed in Davidson County Court

(Mike Osborne) — A lawsuit was filed Wednesday by three Tennessee residents seeking to roll back the Congressional and state redistricting plans enacted recently by Tennessee’s majority Republican legislature.

Filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, the suit names Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Election’s Coordinator Mark Goins.

The plaintiff’s contend the once a decade redistricting plan enacted earlier this month was designed by GOP state lawmakers to, “ensure maximum partisan advantage for the incumbent Republican supermajority.”

The suit asks that the court order state lawmakers to redraw the maps in time for the upcoming August legislative primaries.