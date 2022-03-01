Anonymous gun retrieval program launches Tuesday in Nashville
(Mike Osborne) — Eight Nashville churches began on Tuesday accepting guns from community members with no questions asked.
It’s part of a gun retrieval program launched by the Metro Police Department. The aim is to get guns off the city’s streets.
Residents don’t have to be a church member to turn a gun in anonymously.
In a press statement about the new initiative, MNPD notes that, last year, more than 1,300 guns were stolen out of vehicles parked on Nashville’s streets.
Here's a list of the participating churches:
- Bethel Church of Nazarene; 455 Broadmoor Drive
- Change Ministry Church; 1001 N 5th Street
- Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church; 1600 14th Avenue North
- Inner City Ministry; 1000 Apex Street
- Madison Church of Christ; 106 Gallatin Pike
- Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; 1032 Monroe Street
- New Hope Baptist Church; 6010 S New Hope Road
- The Rock United Ministries; 2422 Alameda Street