Anonymous gun retrieval program launches Tuesday in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — Eight Nashville churches began on Tuesday accepting guns from community members with no questions asked.

It’s part of a gun retrieval program launched by the Metro Police Department. The aim is to get guns off the city’s streets.

Residents don’t have to be a church member to turn a gun in anonymously.

In a press statement about the new initiative, MNPD notes that, last year, more than 1,300 guns were stolen out of vehicles parked on Nashville’s streets.

Here's a list of the participating churches:

