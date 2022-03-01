© 2022 WMOT
Anonymous gun retrieval program launches Tuesday in Nashville

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
200811_tsa_confiscated_gun.jpg
TSA
/

(Mike Osborne) — Eight Nashville churches began on Tuesday accepting guns from community members with no questions asked.

It’s part of a gun retrieval program launched by the Metro Police Department. The aim is to get guns off the city’s streets.

Residents don’t have to be a church member to turn a gun in anonymously.

In a press statement about the new initiative, MNPD notes that, last year, more than 1,300 guns were stolen out of vehicles parked on Nashville’s streets.

Here's a list of the participating churches:

  • Bethel Church of Nazarene; 455 Broadmoor Drive
  • Change Ministry Church; 1001 N 5th Street
  • Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church; 1600 14th Avenue North
  • Inner City Ministry; 1000 Apex Street
  • Madison Church of Christ; 106 Gallatin Pike
  • Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; 1032 Monroe Street
  • New Hope Baptist Church; 6010 S New Hope Road
  • The Rock United Ministries; 2422 Alameda Street
