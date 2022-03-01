© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee lawmakers throw support behind Ukraine

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 1, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST
The Ukrain and Tennessee flags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s office says Tennessee does not have state investments with Russian companies after previously asking treasurer officials to investigate.

Lee put in the request as governors and lawmakers across the U.S. are seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine.

Laine Arnold, the Republican’s spokesperson, said in an email that the treasurer’s office confirmed that they had “no Russian holdings.”

A spokesperson for Treasurer David Lillard later said that the state’s retirement fund has been protected from “direct investment exposure to countries such China and Russia” for more than a decade.

