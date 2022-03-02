22 Tennessee residents have now been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A West Tennessee man has been arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol.

In a press statement, the U.S. Department of Justice says Joshua Lee Hernandez, also known as Ace Hernandez, was arrested Feb. 23.

His federal indictment lists several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

There have now been 22 Tennesseans charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Eleven 11 those arrested are Middle Tennessee residents.

More than 750 individuals have been charged nationwide for crimes related to the Capitol breach.

The FBI continues to ask for the public's help in identifying and locating individuals wanted in connection with the Capitol breach.