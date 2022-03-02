© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Proposed legislation would further restrict pharmaceutical abortion in Tennessee

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST
220302 rep mike bell.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
State Rep. Mike Bell (R) Riceville, TN

(Mike Osborne) — The GOP dominated Tennessee Assembly has enacted a steady stream of abortion restrictions in recent years.

Most recently, state lawmakers enacted a court challenged law that would limit surgical abortions to roughly the first six weeks after conception.

Now, a new proposal seeks to further restrict a woman’s access to pharmaceutical abortions.

West Tennessee Republican Rep. Mike Bell has filed legislation that would require doctors to dispense abortion inducing medications in person. The pills could not be received by mail.

The woman would have to return to her provider for a follow up two weeks later.

The prescribing doctor would also have to provide so-called medical abortion reversal information. The American College of Obstetricians says the concept is not supported by research.

The bill advanced out of the House Health Committee on Tuesday. It may get a hearing before the full House by week's end.

The State Senate version of the bill has been stalled in the Health Subcommittee since early February.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne