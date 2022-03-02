The City of Nashville moves to remove Confederate monument from Centennial Park

(Mike Osborne) — The Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation Board wants to remove a Confederate statue from Centennial Park.

The bronze sculpture was commissioned by a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and dedicated in 1907. It depicts a private of the Confederate States Army.

Parks and Recreation served public notice Tuesday that it plans to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission for a waiver to remove the sculpture.

Tennessee’s Republican majority state legislature has, in recent years, tightened regulations governing historic landmarks making it more difficult to change or remove them.