Tennessee joins probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health. It represents a widening of government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform.

The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states, including Tennessee, California, Montana, Massachusetts and Colorado.

U.S. lawmakers and federal regulators have criticized TikTok, citing practices and computer-driven promotion of content they say can endanger the physical and mental health of young users.

The platform has an estimated 1 billion monthly users and is especially popular with teens and younger children.

Last month, Texas opened an investigation into TikTok’s alleged violations of children’s privacy.

