Legislative testimony suggesting some Tenn. school librarians promote pornography called "invalid."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOP legislative leaders continue to push that parents need more transparency on what students are being exposed to inside Tennessee’s public schools, but a handful conceded the arguments recently used to condemn teachers and libraries had crossed a line.

While talking to reporters Thursday, Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he did not agree with unfounded allegations that that librarians who defended certain controversial literary works were helping “groom” children to become desensitized to sexual abuse and pornography.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison described such arguments as “invalid.”

Still, legislative leaders say more transparency is needed to help parents know what materials their students are consuming while at school.