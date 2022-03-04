© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Legislative testimony suggesting some Tenn. school librarians promote pornography called "invalid."

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 4, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST
220304 hb1944 debate criminal justice subcom.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOP legislative leaders continue to push that parents need more transparency on what students are being exposed to inside Tennessee’s public schools, but a handful conceded the arguments recently used to condemn teachers and libraries had crossed a line.

While talking to reporters Thursday, Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he did not agree with unfounded allegations that that librarians who defended certain controversial literary works were helping “groom” children to become desensitized to sexual abuse and pornography.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison described such arguments as “invalid.”

Still, legislative leaders say more transparency is needed to help parents know what materials their students are consuming while at school.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne