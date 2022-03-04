Proposal for new restrictions on abortion pills advances in the Tennessee Senate

(Mike Osborne) — The GOP dominated state Senate this week advanced a bill that would place stiff new restrictions on medical abortions.

A proposal by East Tennessee Republican Mike Bell would prohibit abortion pills from simply being delivered by mail.

A woman seeking an abortion pill would be required to see a doctor in person twice. She would also be forced to listen to a medical abortion reversal presentation.

The American College of Obstetricians says the notion that a drug induced abortion can be reversed is not supported by research.

Senator Bell's legislation passed the Judiciary Committee this week, but the companion bill in the House has been stalled for more than a month.