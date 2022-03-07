© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Indicted Tennessee state lawmaker won't seek reelection

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 7, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST
220307 KELSEY TWITTER POST.jpg
@BrianKelsey
/
Tenn. Sen. Brian Kelsey included this photo in announcing via Twitter that he would not be seeking reelection this fall.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance laws has announced that he won’t seek reelection.

In his Friday announcement on Twitter, Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey said his decision had been influenced by “a recent, exciting change to my personal life, and I look forward to spending more time with my family.”

In October, a federal grand jury in Nashville handed down a five-count indictment against Kelsey and a Nashville social club owner. They are accused of illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during Kelsey’s 2016 failed congressional campaign.

Kelsey has described the charges as a “political witch hunt” and maintained that he’s “totally innocent.”

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne