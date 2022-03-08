© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Charged with fraud, Tennessee rep resigns, reaches plea deal

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 8, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST
220308 rep robin smith.jpg
capitol,tn.gov
/
Former Tennessee Rep. Robin Smith (R-Hixon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican lawmaker has resigned after court documents were unsealed revealing that she faces a federal wire fraud charge involving a disgraced former state House speaker.

The legal team for Rep. Robin Smith also has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, court documents show. A plea hearing for the lawmaker from Hixson is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to court documents, Smith worked closely with former House Speaker Glen Casada and his then-chief of staff, Cade Cothren, through a political consulting firm that they used to funnel money to themselves while concealing their involvement in it.

Casada and Cothren are described but not named in the charging document.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne