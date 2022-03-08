© 2022 WMOT
Proposed legislation would effectively end affirmative action initiatives in Tennessee

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published March 8, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
Republican State Senator Mike Bell (Left) Riceville, TN, and GOP Representative John Ragan, Oak Ridge, TN.

(Mike Osborne) — The GOP-controlled State Assembly planned to debate a measure on Tuesday that is widely seen as an effort to curb affirmative action initiatives in Tennessee.

The measure was to be considered in the Senate Local Government Committee Tuesday morning and the House State Government Committee Tuesday afternoon.

If passed, the bill would prohibit, as it reads “the state from discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment to, an individual or group based on the individual's or group's race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The measure is sponsored by East Tennessee Republicans, Senator Mike Bell and Representative John Ragan.

