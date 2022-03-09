© 2022 WMOT
News

Bill banning textbooks that 'support' LGBTQ issues advances in Tennessee Assembly

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published March 9, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — House Republicans in Tennessee have advanced legislation that would ban public schools from using textbooks or materials that “promote, normalize, support or address LGBT issues or lifestyles.”

Critics argue the bill is similar to a measure that Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature passed Tuesday. That measure would forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The Tennessee version would apply to all K-12 public schools.

A House panel on Tuesday approved sending it to the full chamber for a vote.

The bill has not yet made much progress in Senate.

