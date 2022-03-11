© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee kickback scandal leaves GOP reps feeling betrayed

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 11, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST
220311 FAISON LAMBERTH.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
House GOP Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (left) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republican lawmakers say they were duped into hiring a political consulting firm that an ex-lawmaker has pleaded guilty to using for an alleged fraud and kickback scheme.

On Thursday, Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said caucus members even talked to the supposed leader of Phoenix Solutions on the phone at one point, whom prosecutors now say isn't real.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth said he's “livid."

This week, former Republican Rep. Robin Smith resigned and pleaded guilty to a fraud charge describing a rouse to direct campaign and taxpayer-funded mailer business to the company covertly headed by ex-speaker chief of staff Cade Cothren, with profits kicked back to Smith and ex-speaker and current Rep. Glen Casada.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne