Tennessee lawmakers introduce Texas-styled abortion bill

By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are advancing yet another strict anti-abortion measure strategically written to sidestep federal court challenges.

The proposal is almost a direct copycat of legislation currently enacted in Texas.

That version not only prohibits doctors from performing abortions before most people know they’re pregnant but it also allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who helps someone else get the procedure after six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Tennessee version introduced Tuesday would ban all abortions rather than allowing a patient to have a six-week window.

But similar to the Texas model, it still would make legal challenges difficult because the government would not be the enforcer.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
