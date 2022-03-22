Tenn. 'divisive concept' bill targeting colleges advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are nearing final passage of legislation allowing students and staffers to sue public colleges and universities if they feel they’ve been unfairly punished for not accepting “divisive concepts.”

The bill would prohibit public colleges and universities from punishing students and staffers if they do not agree with certain ideas and open them up to lawsuits if they violate the measure.

The Senate cleared the bill Monday, following passage of the House version earlier this month.

Both GOP-controlled chambers need to hash out some differences before they could send it to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee.