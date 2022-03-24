2 days, 2 victories for Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed overhaul of Tenn. K-12 education funding formula.

(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee's plan to overhaul the funding formula for Tennessee's primary and secondary schools scored two early victories this week.

The bill advanced out of the State Senate Education Committee Wednesday and out of a House Education Subcommittee on Tuesday.

The governor’s new formula would shift the focus of education funding from schools to individual students.

However, the Tennessean notes state senators yesterday made significant changes before advancing the governor's plan. Senators amended their version of the bill five times prior to passage.

One revision would give the State Board of Education more control over how the funds are allocated. Another would prevent charter schools from accessing some types of student funding.