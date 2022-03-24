© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

2 days, 2 victories for Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed overhaul of Tenn. K-12 education funding formula.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published March 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT
200317 school lunch scene fda.jpg
FDA.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee's plan to overhaul the funding formula for Tennessee's primary and secondary schools scored two early victories this week.

The bill advanced out of the State Senate Education Committee Wednesday and out of a House Education Subcommittee on Tuesday.

The governor’s new formula would shift the focus of education funding from schools to individual students.

However, the Tennessean notes state senators yesterday made significant changes before advancing the governor's plan. Senators amended their version of the bill five times prior to passage.

One revision would give the State Board of Education more control over how the funds are allocated. Another would prevent charter schools from accessing some types of student funding.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne