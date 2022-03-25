© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Gov. Lee proposes suspension of Tennessee state, local grocery sales tax

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
200314_gov_lee_head_shoulders.jpg
tn.gov
/
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax.

Lee said in a statement Thursday that the move would provide some financial relief to state residents amid rising inflation nationwide.

He called it the “most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean” as the cost of living continues to rise.

He said the proposal will be included in the 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered next week.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne