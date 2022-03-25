© 2022 WMOT
Homicide trial for former Vanderbilt nurse's medication error goes to jury

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 25, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
Radonda Vaught booking photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fate of a former Tennessee nurse whose patient died after she was accidentally injected with a paralyzing drug is in the hands of the jury.

RaDonda Vaught is charged with reckless homicide for administering vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on Dec. 26, 2017.

Prosecutors argue that Vaught disregarded the standard of care expected of nurses as well as her own training when she made multiple errors leading to the wrong injection.

In closing statements, Vaught’s attorney argued that prosecutors had not proven the injection was the cause of Murphey's death

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
