Memphis based FedEx will fly medical supplies to Ukraine

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 25, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. says it will load up a cargo airplane with 76 tons of medical aid for Ukrainian refugees for a flight destined for Poland that is scheduled to leave Memphis International Airport on Saturday.

The Memphis-based shipping giant said the FedEx Express charter flight to Warsaw is a donation from the company, which has given more than $1.5 million to relief efforts for Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion of their country.

Provided by Direct Relief, the aid includes an emergency field hospital containing 50 beds, IV poles and kits, defibrillators, tourniquets and oxygen supplies.

