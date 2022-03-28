Dollywood closes free-fall ride after Florida teen's death

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollywood amusement park in Tennessee says it has temporarily closed a ride developed by the same maker of a free-fall ride from which a teen dropped to his death at a Florida attraction.

Dollywood told The Associated Press that it was saddened to hear about the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who authorities said fell out of a towering amusement ride called Orlando FreeFall at Icon Park in Orlando on Thursday.

Based in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood says it has temporarily closed its Drop Line ride out of an abundance of caution.