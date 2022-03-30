© 2022 WMOT
News

Groups push back against criminal conviction of Nashville nurse

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT
A change.org petition is demanding clemency be granted to Nashville nurse Radonda Vaught following her negligent homicide conviction in the 2017 medication error death of a Vanderbilt patient.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Patient safety and nursing groups around the country are lamenting the guilty verdict in the trial of a former nurse in Tennessee.

RaDonda Wright was found guilty of homicide last week for administering the wrong medication to an elderly patient. Now she could be sentenced to years in prison, which goes against the principles of “Just Culture."

Hospitals nationwide have adopted this movement, encouraging staff to report mistakes so that systemic changes can be made to reduce risks.

Nurses and safety advocates say this can't happen if providers have to worry they will go to prison for their errors.

As of Monday morning, well over 123,000 people have signed an online petition demanding Vaught be granted Clemency.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
