Tenn. governor adds a new Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, voting machines to state budget requests

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers have peppered Gov. Bill Lee’s finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium.

Some said Tuesday that the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team’s planned stadium upgrades just last year.

The Titans stadium bond proposal was among the new items that the GOP governor’s team presented to lawmakers, seeking their signoff to fund the priorities in the upcoming budget.

The Titans have gone from trying to modernize the existing Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door after renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
