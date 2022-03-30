Tenn. governor adds a new Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, voting machines to state budget requests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers have peppered Gov. Bill Lee’s finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium.

Some said Tuesday that the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team’s planned stadium upgrades just last year.

The Titans stadium bond proposal was among the new items that the GOP governor’s team presented to lawmakers, seeking their signoff to fund the priorities in the upcoming budget.

The Titans have gone from trying to modernize the existing Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door after renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion.