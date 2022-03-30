© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Violating transgender sports ban could cost Tennessee schools state funding

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT
150701_lgbt_rainbow_flag.jpg
whitehouse.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly a year after banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, Tennessee Republican lawmakers are attempting to pass harsh penalties against public schools that violate the measure.

According to the proposed legislation, Tennessee’s Department of Education would withhold a portion of a state funds from local school districts that fail to determine a student’s gender for participation in middle or high school sports.

The bill has easily advanced out of legislative hearings in both the House and Senate this year, but it must still clear both full chambers before it can head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne