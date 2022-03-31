© 2022 WMOT
Sevier County brush fire grows to 1,000 acres, 35 structures damaged or destroyed

March 31, 2022
A map showing the Sevier County fire evacuation area as of 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

(Mike Osborne) — Mandatory evacuation orders remained in force Thursday morning for parts of Sevier County, thanks to brush fires whipped up by Wednesday’s strong winds.

However, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said mandatory evacuation for parts of Gatlinburg were rescinded just before dawn on Thursday.

The remaining evacuation orders include a large area just west of Pigeon Forge and centered on Wears Valley.

County officials say the fire’s grown to a thousand acres and damaged or destroyed at least 35 structures. No injuries have been reported.

Several Rutherford County firefighters headed east overnight to help fight the blaze.

