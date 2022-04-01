Guns found at checkpoints in all 5 major Tennessee airports

© 2022 WMOT
Published April 1, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says security screeners found guns in carry-on baggage at all five of Tennessee’s major airports last week.

The TSA says guns were discovered at security checkpoints during the week of March 20 through March 27 at Nashville International Airport, Memphis International Airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville.

Travelers face criminal and civil penalties for bringing prohibited firearms to a security checkpoint.

The TSA says guns can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
