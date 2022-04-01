© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee man convicted in 2019 deaths of 2 men outside a Nashville bar

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
220401 michael mosley mug shot.jpg
MNPD
/
Michael Mosley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted in two stabbing deaths outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

The Tennessean reports Michael Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths, attempted first-degree murder in the stabbing of another man left blind in one eye and assault of another.

Two college students, 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were killed Dec. 21, 2019, at The Dogwood bar.

Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and musician Tucker Beathard, son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis.

