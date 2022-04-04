© 2022 WMOT
State lawmakers on Monday debate abortion, guns and pandemic restrictions

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 4, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Several closely watched bills are scheduled for debate in the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.

Legislation that would prevent government officials from closing churches during a health crisis, like the current pandemic, will get a final vote Monday evening in the state Senate. The measure passed the House back in February.

A House committee will consider making it illegal to receive abortion inducing drugs by mail Monday morning. The bill would require medical abortions be supervised by a physician.

A third measure would allow permit holders as young as 18 carry a gun openly or concealed. The bill gets a final vote in the House Monday afternoon.

