Tennessee wildfires under control, 300 structures damaged

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee wildfires that have burned more than 3,000 acres near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and damaged more than 300 structures were under control as of Saturday afternoon.

Sevier County EMA says the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Wears Valley near Pigeon Forge was approximately 98% contained, while the separate Dupont fire in Seymour was about 60% contained.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said that lessons learned from deadly 2016 wildfires were vital in helping to evacuate people from the danger zones.

