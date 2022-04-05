© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 22 Tennessee law enforcement officers

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT
220405 tn officers covid deaths.jpg
odmp.org
/
Shelby County Corrections Deputy Bridgette Lachelle Hunter and Tenn. State Trooper Vince A. Mullins are the most recent Tenn. law enforcement officers to die in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications.

(Mike Osborne) — Two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to be the leading cause of death among Tennessee’s law enforcement officers.

Just over three months into 2022, the Officer Down Memorial Page shows four officers have died in the line of duty statewide. Two of those died of virus related complications. Only one was killed as a result of a criminal assault.

This past year was the worst in Tennessee history for law enforcement deaths. A total of 21 officers died in 2021. Sixteen of those fatalities were due to COVID-19.

In 2020, the year the pandemic began, four officers died in the line of duty. Three of those deaths were virus related.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne