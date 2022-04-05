© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee advancing bill banning abortion pills by mail

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 5, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
220405 tn house floor roll call board.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are advancing legislation that would strictly regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.

The bill includes requiring women to be examined in person by a doctor before receiving the medication.

Under the Tennessee bill, delivery of abortion pills by mail would be outlawed and anyone who wanted to use abortion pills would be required to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills.

Violators would face a Class E felony and up to a $50,000 fine.

The bill would also ban abortion pills from being provided at secondary schools, colleges and universities in the state.

News
Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
