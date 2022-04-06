Further restrictions on Tennessee's COVID-19 response considered by state lawmakers

(Mike Osborne) — More pandemic related legislation was scheduled for debate Wednesday in Tennessee’s GOP controlled State Assembly.

A measure was to be debated by the full Senate Wednesday morning that would make the drug Ivermectin available over the counter . Conservatives have touted the medication as a COVID-19 preventative. But numerous studies have shown little evidence that Ivermectin is effective against the virus.

A pair of GOP measures to be heard Wednesday in the House Health Committee would prevent hospitals and nursing homes from enforcing blanket quarantine policies during a health emergency.