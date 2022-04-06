Republican state lawmakers seek to rewrite Tennessee law governing marriage

(Mike Osborne) — Proposed legislation that would rewrite Tennessee marriage law was scheduled for debated this week in the GOP dominated State Assembly.

The measure was to be heard in a House committee on Wednesday and will get a final vote in the full Senate Thursday.

The bill calls for the state to recognize marriage as peculiar to one man and one woman.

The text of the bill negatively references the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same sex marriage no less than 16 times.

Opponents of the measure also noted that the bill's authors failed to exclude childhood marriage when writing the legislation.