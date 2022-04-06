© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Suit blames railroad bridge clog in deadly Tennessee floods

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 6, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
220406 TENN FLOODS AUG 21 RAINFALL MAP.jpg
NWS
/
NWS radar estimated 24-hour rainfall over western Middle Tennessee Aug. 21, 2021.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten families are suing CSX Transportation for up to $450 million over flooding that killed 20 people in Tennessee last year, claiming a clog underneath the railroad giant’s bridge in rural Waverly allowed a “deadly tidal wave” to form.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in circuit court in Humphreys County claims the bottlenecked culvert and the earthen railbed supporting CSX’s elevated tracks formed a man-made dam, impeding the normal flow of Trace Creek.

The lawsuit says the railbed collapsed, releasing a “a torrent of millions of gallons of water” during the August 2021 floods.

A CSX spokesperson said its tracks and related infrastructure are maintained and regularly inspected in accordance with CSX policies, which meet or exceed federal regulations.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne