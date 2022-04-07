© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Study says Tennessee had the fifth most road rage shooting victims in 2021

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 7, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT
220407 Road Rage Deaths and Injuries, 2016 to 2021 ETFGS.jpg
everytownresearch.org
/
A chart from the April, 2022 study 'Reports of Road Rage Shootings are on the Rise' by Everytown for Gun Safety.

(Mike Osborne) — The gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety this week released a new study focused on the growing problem of road rage.

The group said an American is being wounded or shot dead during a road rage incident every 17 hours.

Everytown also notes that Tennessee reported the fifth highest number of road rage shooting victims in the country during 2021.

In a press statement, gun safety advocate Shannon Watts said “We will not accept a new normal in which retaliation for a honked horn is gunfire.”

Use this link to review the complete report.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne