Study says Tennessee had the fifth most road rage shooting victims in 2021

(Mike Osborne) — The gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety this week released a new study focused on the growing problem of road rage.

The group said an American is being wounded or shot dead during a road rage incident every 17 hours.

Everytown also notes that Tennessee reported the fifth highest number of road rage shooting victims in the country during 2021.

In a press statement, gun safety advocate Shannon Watts said “We will not accept a new normal in which retaliation for a honked horn is gunfire.”