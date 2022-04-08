Lee: 11 troopers took state pitch to move to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says 11 new troopers from out of state have joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol after the state began offering incentives last fall to help boost staffing shortages.

In November, Lee sought to capitalize on rising law enforcement tensions with city leaders surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates by offering to help pay unvaccinated out-of-state officers to relocate and join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Lee’s announcement on Thursday was the first confirmation that interested candidates took him up on his offer.

Earlier this year, Lee proposed adding $30 million to support relocation bonuses for police officers from other states.